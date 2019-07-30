

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose called out JW Marriott for allegedly overcharging him for two bananas and now, other companies are jokingly bashing the hotel chain.

Last week, while the star was in Chandigarh, India, he tweeted a video expressing his outrage over being charged 442.50 rupees or CAD$8.50 for two bananas.

He captioned the post saying, “you have to see this to believe it.”

The video, which had the hashtags #GoingBananas and #howtogetfitandgobroke, has been seen more than 718,000 times and has garnered 21,600 likes.

But the video is reportedly no laughing matter. The Times of India reported the Indian city’s union territory excise and taxation department slapped a penalty of 25,000 rupees or $478 on the hotel.

The basis for the fine stems from the fact that price of the banana included GST or goods and services tax -- which is reportedly not applicable on fruit and vegetables.

So the department’s deputy commissioner reportedly ordered an investigation into JW Marriott’s “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST."

It claimed the hotel had illegally collected tax on an exempt item.

A senior official told the newspaper that the hotel has until 11 a.m. local time Saturday to reply but that hotel staff was asking for more time to respond.

Meanwhile, the incident has become the butt of jokes for JW Marriots’ competitors.

The Park Hotels chain jokingly tweeted that it “serves complimentary bananas at its spa.” And fellow competitor Taj Hotels appears to be telling patrons they serve complimentary fruit to all of its guests.

Amazon shared that for 442.50 rupees a user could get multiple services including Amazon Prime video, free-delivery and same-day shipping.

Pizza Hut India joined in the fun and Manforce Condoms even tweeted a picture of bananas wearing the company's condoms with the tagline: “stay protected.”

