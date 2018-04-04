

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Drake is making history on the Billboard charts again with his song "God's Plan."

The Toronto rapper struck another milestone this week as the first male solo performer to achieve two 10-week chart toppers on the Billboard Hot 100.

"God's Plan" debuted in the No. 1 spot in January and has maintained the position ever since.

Drake first held top rung of Billboard's main singles chart for that long when "One Dance," featuring WizKid and Kyla, clung to the highest spot for 10 weeks in 2016.

He narrowly missed that same marker when "Work," a song he recorded with Rihanna, was knocked out of the pole position after nine weeks by "Panda," a song from rapper Desiigner.

Despite hints on his recent album "More Life" of plans to take time off, Drake hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He released the "Scary Hours" EP earlier this year, which features "God's Plan" and another track called "Diplomatic Immunity."