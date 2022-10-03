Glitzy Valentino show sees Paris Fashion Week at fever pitch
Valentino's Paris fashion show on Sunday saw snared lines of black cars dropping off battalions of celebrities who, amid the commotion, just couldn't find the entrance.
Seated VIP guests were sweatily crammed in together inside the Le Marais venue, waiting as the show started an hour late. While outside, screaming members of the public braved the rain for hours just for a glimpse of their favourite stars, who included Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu and Ashley Park.
Fever pitch like this at Paris ready-to-wear is reminiscent of the French capital's pre-pandemic fashion scene – and one more visible sign the industry is buoyant again after the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some highlights of Sunday's spring-summer 2023 collections in Paris:
VALENTINO'S REVEAL
"Cuts and transparencies reveal the persona," the brand said of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli's glitzy spring collection that mixed gimmicks with moments of thoughtful fashion skill.
Models with faces and necks completely covered in disturbing interlocking "V" makeup began the show, introducing the theme of the reveal.
The exploration of inside-out or back-to-front continued in a beautiful nude skin-like top with matching nude pants speckled sparingly with diaphanous plumes on model Anna Cleveland.
A coat had ostrich feathers peaking out from inside through the hems. The sides of some dresses were scooped out, while a dazzling purple sequined floor-length gown revealed the model's flesh only at the back.
Yet at times it felt as if the lauded Italian designer may have tried to fit too much in. By outfit number 91, it also felt exhausting – with fashion insiders fidgeting for the show to wrap up.
The Valentino finale was the true reveal of the show, which was livestreamed: The models did not even walk past seated guests as usual, but straight outside to the cheering general public, making some inside feel superfluous.
RAIN ON GIVENCHY'S PARADE
Rain would normally be a good thing in the green thickets of the Jardin des Plantes, the gardens in central Paris.
For Givenchy's outside runway, it was another story.
VIP guests including Olivia Rodrigo survived torrential downpours only thanks to helpers clutching transparent umbrellas. But the show had to go on. For Matthew M. Williams, a designer who has garnered lukewarm reviews of late, this collection was a little like crunch time.
For spring, the U.S. designer moved his street aesthetic in a dressier direction – likely trying to bring himself to the safer ground of the age-old house's traditional esthetic. He had some success.
An oversized tweed black bolero cut a creatively surreal silhouette atop a pencil-thin mini dress, twinned with Matrix-style shades. Elsewhere, features such as ruching on a silken top, or draping on a fluid skirt, resembled thick organic sinews or human ribs.
This felt like a good, gently transgressive, direction for the house immortalized by Audrey Hepburn's LBD.
However, many of Williams' design elements still felt out of place on the haute Paris runway, such as '90s low-slung cargo shorts that seemed unflattering, clashing with the black silken ruffled cuffs that dangled down.
THE ART OF THE INVITATION
The art of the chic invite is still very much a staple of the Paris luxury industry.
The little works of art sometimes provide a hint as to what the collection has in store; other times, they are just plain wacky.
Balenciaga's spring invite was – unfathomably – a real used leather wallet containing real French franc notes, a health security card, a photo of a pet cat, and credit cards as well as other things spilling out. Countless videos appeared on social media of surprised guests opening their "invite."
One fashion insider exclaimed: "But how do you know how to get to the show?"
Valentino's invitation was a smooth black cube that opened to have nothing inside but a QR code. While, Chanel's was a card of Kristen Stewart's face so big that it could not fit into letter boxes.
BARBARA BUI IS SMART
Low-key French designer Barbara Bui is a good example of how the pandemic affected the fashion industry – for better and for worse.
Many houses went digital during the lockdowns, opting to show a fashion film instead of staging a show, which was for many months prohibited. In this spring Paris season – like in Milan's – the industry seems to be very much back to pre-pandemic runways, yet Bui's was one of a spattering of collections that continued with the fashion film format.
It's a smart move: Smaller houses like Bui's have benefited from the new flexibility as runway collections are clearly much more expensive to produce.
The collection's spring video featured a couple of lovers in a French country house seeking each other out and seemingly wearing each other's clothes – a good theme for a coed fashion show.
The film's use of light sat well with the fluidity of a loose white tuxedo suit on a bare chest, or a giant multicolored foulard thrown nonchalantly over the male model's naked shoulder. A cobalt blue one-shoulder piece was set off by the male model's metallic, androgynous nail polish.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match
Indonesian police said they were investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match, as families and friends grieved Monday for the victims that included 17 children.
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said.
Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Orlene is poised to strike Mexico Monday, bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding to popular resort areas along the west coast.
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.
-
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.
-
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
-
Ambassador Bridge reopens to traffic after suspicious package investigation
According to Windsor Police, the Ambassador Bridge was closed on the Canadian side Sunday evening.
-
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
-
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
World
-
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames U.S.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests.
-
Palestinians: Israeli military kills 2 during West Bank raid
The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, Palestinian officials said, deepening what has become the deadliest round of fighting in the territory in years.
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force and providing the world with yet another example of polls missing the mark.
-
Phone alerts U.S. responders after car hits tree, killing all 6 inside
A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Politics
-
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
-
Feds seek organization to administer Black-led philanthropic fund
The federal government has begun its search for an organization to administer an endowment fund aimed at bolstering the economic and social well-being of Black Canadians.
-
Justice O'Bonsawin on the 'evolution' of and challenges facing Canada's top court
Marking one month as a judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, Michelle O'Bonsawin, speaks with Evan Solomon about why she wants people to see her as a judge first and the first Indigenous justice to sit on Canada's highest bench, second.
Health
-
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
Sci-Tech
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
Entertainment
-
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
-
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay US$1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she'd been paid $250,000 to do so.
-
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film
Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.'
Business
-
World shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
Shares dropped in Europe and Asia on Monday while oil prices surged more than US$3 a barrel amid dire warnings over energy shortages in Europe if Russia cuts off gas supplies.
-
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces 'unprecedented risks' to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said.
-
U.K. scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.
Lifestyle
-
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
-
Despite Hurricane Ian's punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island, S.C.
The perfect wedding day almost didn't come together for two families who travelled to Pawleys Island, S.C. for nuptial festivities that almost got derailed by Hurricane Ian's landfall and aftermath.
Sports
-
Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match
Indonesian police said they were investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match, as families and friends grieved Monday for the victims that included 17 children.
-
Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history
Gaining the right to host next year's Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia's soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people.
-
Indonesian recalls stinging tear gas in deadly soccer melee
In the aftermath of a melee at a soccer match in Indonesia, survivors are sharing their experiences of fear and horror at the mob and police response that sparked a deadly stampede.
Autos
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.