    Givenchy names Sarah Burton, designer of Princess of Wales' wedding dress, new creative director

    Sarah Burton arrives for the British Fashion Awards 2011 in London on Nov. 28, 2011.
    PARIS -

    Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.

    Burton, who stepped down from Alexander McQueen last year, said she was excited “to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs.”

    “It’s a great honour to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel,’’ she said.

    Her first collection will be presented during Paris Fashion Week next March.

    Givenchy, owned by the LVMH conglomerate, named a new CEO, Alessandro Valenti, in July.

    Burton becomes the eighth designer at the French luxury house founded in 1953 by Hubert de Givenchy, who stayed on until 1995. She is its second female creative director.

    Burton’s predecessors at Givenchy include Alexander McQueen, who designed at the Paris fashion house from 1996-2001.

    Burton, who created the wedding dress for Catherine, the Princess of Wales, stepped down from McQueen after two decades at the brand, and since 2010 as creative director. Owner Kering said upon her exit that she had left “an indelible mark.”

