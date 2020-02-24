If you're going to diss someone on Twitter, you might want to try spelling their name right.

But that wasn't the issue Gigi Hadid had with Jake Paul after he came for her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude," Paul wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha."

Paul, a YouTuber known for playing Dirk Mann on Disney's "Bizaardvark," wrote in a second tweet that Malik "started yelling and freaking" out and that he felt bad for "childhood stars."

The pop singer didn't respond to Paul's comments, but his girlfriend Gigi Hadid sure did.

"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?" the supermodel wrote. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed."

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Hadid is known for not taking crap from anyone. She was attending Milan Fashion Week when she fought back against a celeb prankster who grabbed and lifted her in the air after she left a fashion show.

She also confronted and escorted away a French YouTuber who crashed Chanel's Spring-Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.