George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 receive Kennedy Center Honors

2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom second from right, reacts as he is given a shoulder rub from fellow 2022 Honoree Bono, top row third from right, during a group photo at the State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom second from right, reacts as he is given a shoulder rub from fellow 2022 Honoree Bono, top row third from right, during a group photo at the State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social