TORONTO -- British rock trio Genesis is planning a return to Canada with two concert dates on the calendar for November.

The "Invisible Touch" performers say they are set to play Montreal's Bell Centre on Nov. 22 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 25 as part of a 14-date reunion dubbed, "The Last Domino?"

The band, which includes Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, had originally planned to reunite last year before COVID-19 postponed their dates.

They're the latest act to lay bets that Canadian concert venues -- which remain closed due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus -- could be reopened by the fall as vaccines roll out across the country.

Nashville country singer Eric Church announced plans earlier this month to make six Canadian stops as part of a massive 55-city North American arena tour.

His scheduled dates include Winnipeg on Oct. 2; Saskatoon on Oct. 22, Calgary on Oct. 23 and Vancouver on Oct. 29. Further stops in Toronto and Ottawa follow in January 2022.

Church's shows will be in-the-round, with the singer in the centre of each arena. The design can accommodate more fans and potentially enforce distancing measures.

Other performers have chosen to buck the uncertainty of 2021 entirely. A tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer as well as a Bikini Kill reunion are among the events that are slated for 2022.