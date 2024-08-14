Gena Rowlands, 'The Notebook' and three-time Emmy Award-winning actress, dies at 94

Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies
Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.
Gena Rowlands, the acclaimed American actress, three-time Emmy winner and dual Oscar nominee for her vivid portrayals of strong, troubled women in the crime drama "Gloria" and "A Woman Under the Influence," has died at the age of 94, Entertainment Weekly reported on Wednesday, citing her son, Nick Cassavetes.
Rowlands starred in dozens of films during a career that began on stage and television in the 1950s and included award-winning roles in movies directed by her first husband, actor, writer and director John Cassavetes.
Nick Cassavetes revealed in June that Rowlands had Alzheimer's, like her own mother and the character she portrayed in the 2004 film "The Notebook."
"She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy - we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us," her son, who directed the film, told Entertainment Weekly.
Rowlands and Cassavetes were the golden couple of independent films in the United States in the 1970s and '80s. Cassavetes was a pioneer in cinema verite and Rowlands was his muse.
"Independent filmmaking existed before Cassavetes, but Cassavetes, working with Rowlands, managed to make an independent cinema that borrowed from Hollywood - not in plots or styles but in actorly allure and dramatic power," the New Yorker said in 2016.
The tall, blonde actress made 10 films with Cassavetes before his death in 1989, including the psychological drama "Opening Night" (1977), the marital saga "Faces" (1968) and 1984's "Love Streams," in which she played his sister.
"There was always a manic energy to the performances she gave in her late husband's films, a fear of failure, a desire to love," the awards website Golden Derby said of Rowlands.
In "A Woman Under the Influence," which Cassavetes originally wrote as a play and which is considered among her best performances, Rowlands played Mabel Longhetti, a housewife struggling with mental illness.
As the tough, determined title character in Cassavetes' 1980 film "Gloria," she rescued and protected a young, orphaned boy from mobsters determined to kill him.
"Rowlands' sublime acting is almost unprecedentedly id-driven: her beleaguered heroines operate from such deep reserves of need that can only be accessed by Rowlands, who doesn't just claim moments but wrestles with them in order to extract even tougher layers of authenticity," critic Matthew Eng said on the Tribeca News website in 2016.
Although she didn't win an Oscar for either role, Rowlands received an Honourary Academy Award in 2015.
Virginia Cathryn "Gena" Rowlands was born on June 19, 1930, in Cambria, Wis. Her father was a banker and politician, and her mother was an actress.
After college she moved to New York, where she studied drama at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and met fellow student Cassavetes.
In this March 5, 1978 file photo, American actress Gena Rowlands holds the Silver Bear film prize award for her performance in John Cassavetes "Opening Night," the U.S. entry at the annual Berlin Film Festival in Berlin. (AP file)
"I always wanted to be an actress; I read so much when I was little, and it revealed to me there were other things to be. You can live a lot of lives and have a lot of fun and see a lot of things," she told the New York Times in 2016.
Rowlands worked in regional theater and TV before making her Broadway debut in "Middle of the Night" in 1956. Two years later she landed her first film role in "The High Cost of Loving" and appeared in Cassavetes's directorial debut film "Shadows."
"It was not like working for anybody else," she told film critic Roger Ebert about her husband in 2016. "The freedom that John gave his actors was astounding."
Rowlands continued to work in films, including Woody Allen's 1988 drama "Another Woman," and TV following Cassavetes's death.
She won best actress Emmys for the "The Betty Ford Story" (1987) and the drama "Face of a Stranger (1992) and took home a best supporting trophy in a miniseries or movie for "Hysterical Blindness" (2002).
The independent film icon found a new audience when she returned to the big screen in 2004 as the older version of actress Rachel McAdams's character in "The Notebook."
Rowlands was married to Cassavetes from 1954 until his death. They had three children. In 2012, she wed businessman Robert Forrest.
"It's a tricky life but it was so exciting and wonderful because you were doing what you really wanted do it," she said about acting and making independent films.
