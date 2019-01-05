

Relaxnews





January 8 will see the launch of a new application "David Bowie Is" which is adapted from the highly successful exhibition of the same name. Fans of the artist will have the opportunity to discover this retrospective narrated by actor Gary Oldman on their smartphones and tablets.

The massively popular "David Bowie Is" exhibition, which launched in London's V&A Museum before traveling to 11 other cities around the world has now been packaged as a smartphone application, which is to be released on January 8.

Pitchfork reports that narration for the augmented reality application will be provided by actor Gary Oldman. "David Bowie Is" will enable users to interact with hundreds of costumes and videos, handwritten lyrics and works of art. The launch date will coincide with what would have been Bowie's 72nd birthday.

The American specialist website points out that Bowie and Oldman had a substantial history of collaboration. In 2013, the English actor featured in Bowie's video "The Next Day," and the pair also played opposite each other in a Julian Schnabel film on the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, which was released in 1996.

David Bowie passed away in January 2016.