Gangsta rapper to grandfather: The Olympic gold rebranding of Snoop Dogg

Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Had Snoop Dogg pretended to take a toke from the Olympic torch he helped carry to open the 2024 games, few people would have been surprised.
But the now cannabis entrepreneur and elder statesman of hip-hop is in his respectable era – he’s a little older, a little wiser and a whole lot more lovable.
The 52-year-old rapper’s transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on “grandpa’s duties” at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd that it’s very natural to ask: How did we get here?
P. Frank Williams covered Snopp Dogg’s murder trial for the Los Angeles Times and co-wrote the book “Chosen by Fate: My Life Inside Death Row Records” with the musician’s co-defendant McKinley Lee Jr.
Williams told CNN the answer is actually quite simple.
“He worked hard and loves what he does,” said Williams, who most recently directed Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” documentary. “Snoop has this likability and charm that you can’t buy.”
Not to mention an arc that’s a testament to the power of reinvention.
Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. in Long Beach, Calif., Snoop Dogg earned the family nickname “Snoop” because of his resemblance to the Peanuts character.
He came up during a time when gang violence and crack were devastating inner city neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Despite being a star athlete in high school, Snoop fell into that life, selling drugs and getting into trouble as a teen.
Rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg and rapper and producer Dr. Dre poses for photos backstage at the Regal Theater in Chicago in January 1993. (Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
“I was always scared. That’s why I believe I survived because you have to have either fear or respect. And I didn’t understand respect, so I feared everything,” Snoop Dogg told Howard Stern in 2021. “A lot of times I got shot at; a lot of times I had a gun in my possession and could have shot back but I was too scared to shoot back because I was so concerned for my life. It’s either fight or flight and most of time when you’re out there, it’s flight.”
That “gangsta” persona would follow him when he first found fame in 1992 as the guest rapper on producer and NWA member Dr. Dre’s debut solo single “Deep Cover,” for the movie of the same title.
That led to working with Dre on his now iconic album “The Chronic.”
Snoop Dogg’s debut album, “Doggystyle,” would follow. A critical and commercial success, the album cemented him as the premiere artist with Death Row Records and one of the rappers most associated with West Coast rap.
But by that point, trouble was brewing.
The rapper and his bodyguard Lee Jr. were accused of murder in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Philip Woldermariam whom Lee, Jr. admitted to shooting, but claimed self defense.
Woldemariam’s death happened shortly before the release of Snoop Dogg’s debut album and brought a great deal of attention to one of the singles, “Murder Was the Case,” which Snoop Dogg later said was written a year prior and highly prophetic.
“My peers, we wrote about death. You see, and I wrote that song ‘Murder Was the Case’’ where I was like, ‘I came when my booboo’s ‘bout to have my baby,’” he told Audible’s “Words + Music” last year. “[His then-girlfriend now wife Shante Broadus] wasn’t even pregnant, and I hadn’t even caught the murder case.”
Famed O.J. Simpson defense attorney Johnnie Cochran represented Snoop Dogg and Lee Jr. when the case went to trial in 1996 and resulted in an acquital.
That same year, Snoop Dogg released his second studio album, “Tha Doggfather,” which featured a softer version of the rapper, which he has since said his record label was not happy about.
It was so noticeably different from his debut album that years later people were still talking about how it felt more restrained and less hardcore than his debut.
“What Snoop tries to do throughout ‘Doggfather’ is exhibit the sort of maturation that was probably taking place in his life: he was 25 now, a father, had successfully navigated a terrifying legal gauntlet, had adjusted enough to the money and fame and constant paranoia,” Paul Thompson wrote for Fader in 2019. “But instead of making a hard break into a new, constructed persona –– or, instead of flitting between familiar fare and songs that were radically different –– he mostly just dials his old style down to 80 percent.”
Snoop Dogg during Snoop Dogg in Concert at The Sydney Entertainment Centre. (Dani Abramowicz/FilmMagic/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
At the time, Snoop Dogg has said, Death Row Records was not happy about his pivot.
“They wanted me to keep it gangsta,” he told Jemele Hill in 2019 during an episode of her “Unbothered” podcast. “They wanted me to, like, remain gangsta and still be, you know, f**king s**t up, but I just went through a murder case and I couldn’t.”
He said, “My heart and my spirit wasn’t in the place” to continue to embody his former persona. So, he rejected his label’s advice to go that direction.
He told Hill he’s been determined to be authentic and that meant growing as his life has changed because, “Me being me is all I know how to do.”
“As you grow older and you learn how to be a man, you have a family, things that you living for than that becomes the scope,” he said. “And I’ve never been afraid to position my life and say that I have a family now.”
Married to his high school sweetheart Shante Broadus since 1997, Snoop Dogg and his wife are the parents of sons Corde, 29, Cordell, 27 and Julian, 26 and daughter Cori, 25, as well as a dozen grandchildren.
Earlier this year he told Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show that his grandkids call him “Papa Snoop.”
Having a growing family meant he also needed to grow his paycheck, and he has certainly done that.
His portfolio now includes everything from his own line of wine with 19 Crimes to his Snoop Loopz cereal brand and, of course, a line of cannabis products.
Along the way, he has also managed to indulge in his passion for both sports and entertainment with his youth football league and acting gigs.
Along the way he’s gotten a little help from his friends, including domestic arts doyenne Martha Stewart.
The unlikely pair even had their own reality show, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” which launched in 2016 and ran for two seasons.
The rapper did all that while still managing to keep his large footprint in the music industry with current major acts including K-Pop superstars BTS recruiting him to collaborate.
Yet nothing is as indicative of Snoop Dogg’s place as a national treasure as his selection to be one of the bearers of the Olympic torch at this year’s games held in Paris.
There was Snoop Dogg, not only running with the torch, but also sparking delight as he helped conduct interviews for NBC (which is airing the games), offering spot on and hilarious commentary about competitions and fawning over athletes.
Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on July 26, 2024. (Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
There was precedence given that in 2021 he and friend Kevin Hart hosted “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” for NBC’s streamer Peacock, in which they conducted interviews and offered some laugh-out-loud commentary during the competitions.
This year, Snoop Dogg talked to NBC about what it meant to him to carry the torch during the opening ceremony’s relay.
“I felt like Muhammad Ali. It was extraordinary, it was excellent,” he said. “I found out that when you hold the torch you a peace messanger so I really felt good about that.”
Williams, who as a journalist covered Snoop Dogg for years, shared what he believes other stars can learn from Snoop’s arc as a celebrity.
“Trust your gift and be yourself,” he told CNN. “People love Snoop because of his authenticity! He’s is the same backstage and onstage.”
Fo shizzle.
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice-President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he 'probably' will debate but he 'can also make a case for not doing it.'
Multiple landslides in southern India have killed 93 people and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said Tuesday, after torrential rains triggered torrents of mud and water that swept through tea estates and villages.
Three journalists who were sentenced to years in prison after writing about corruption and abuse of power in Morocco were released Monday after receiving pardons from King Mohammed VI.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A growing set of evidence suggests that using semaglutide could lead to decreased substance use, and a large new study shows a promising link between the medication and tobacco use.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armourer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.'
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
You may have seen people jumping into frigid seas or stylish ice baths, claiming these dunks are good for heart health, muscle recovery, stress and more.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime roared into the third round of the men's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory over Germany's Maximilian Marterer on Tuesday.
Slotted in a valley along the hilly neighbourhoods on the outskirts of this small French city sits a modest two-field soccer complex that became the controversy epicentre for a reeling Canada Soccer program.
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Whitby over the weekend.
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal spoke to Drew Beckie, Atlético Ottawa's head of development, on CTV News at Six to discuss the pressure players might be under, not only playing on the world stage, but also under the shadow of a scandal.
Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
The Grand Union Hotel caught fire just after dawn on July 23, with several emergency crews fighting the blaze and keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. By mid-morning, the fire had spread to the roof. The hotel collapsed later that day.
The opening of the first commercial fishery season for whelk was celebrated in Louisbourg, N.S., Tuesday.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
It was standing room only at a public meeting in Moose Jaw on Monday evening as people gathered to share thoughts on the possible relocation of Riverside Mission shelter, in addition to growing concerns around mental health and addictions.
The rural municipality of Edenwold says a precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all people located within the municipality's water distribution systems.
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
Provincial police charged a 61-year-old man with impaired driving of boat on a lake in cottage country Sunday.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.
A young man faces impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday.
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
Construction is underway in View Royal on a $95-million project that will see new rapid bus lanes to and from the West Shore.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
