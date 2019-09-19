

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- "Game of Thrones" has dominated the Emmy Awards with the formidable power of, say, your average fearsome, flame-belching dragon. Same goes for "Veep," but picture a cutthroat politician instead.

The drama and comedy series are among the front-runners for Sunday's ceremony for their concluding seasons, a last chance to rule. But will they? There's suspense as well over the never-crowned women of "Game of Thrones" and whether Sandra Oh and Billy Porter will make Emmy history.

Oh's win for "Killing Eve" would make her the first woman of Asian descent to win in the top drama actress category. A win for "Pose" star Porter would make him the first openly gay performer to win the drama actor honour.

The Emmy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.