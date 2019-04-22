

Gary Gerard Hamilton, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- From wine to clothing to tours, HBO and retailers have cashed in through the years with "Game of Thrones" merchandise. "Thrones" is not only a huge international show but also a massive business, with all sides hoping to pad the bank during the show's eighth and final season.

Products also include makeup, beer, toy collectibles and even high fashion collaborations.

But while the show is a TV phenomenon, that doesn't guarantee fans will flock to stores.

Vintage Wine Estates, which makes the official "Game of Thrones" wine, says it gets calls from all over the world from potential customers. There are also popular tours of the filming locations in Croatia and Ireland. According to TripAdvisor's Andrew Aley, the show has provided a boost to those small, local economies.