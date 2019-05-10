

John Carucci, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Priyanka Chopra finds watching "Game of Thrones" a family affair.

Not just because of the huge gatherings she often joins to watch each episode, but because her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, is "so amazing."

"I'm married to a 'Game of Thrones' family, I guess," Chopra said.

Turner, who recently married Joe Jonas, plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series.

"The last episode, I wasn't in town, but I think everyone else in the family got together, like 50 people, and watched the episode. My husband is a huge, huge fan," Chopra said during an interview while promoting a new campaign to celebrate diversity.

Chopra, who has lobbied for more inclusion in the entertainment industry, recently partnered with global skin care brand Obagi as an ambassador for the Skinclusion initiative.