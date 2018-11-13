

CTVNews.ca Staff





The wait is finally over and soon our watch will end.

Literally.

HBO’s Game Of Thrones will return for its final season in April 2019, HBO confirms on its website. A teaser trailer was also tweeted out by HBO Tuesday.

HBO had originally indicated the show’s eighth season to air this year, but production began later than previous seasons.

Some of the filming continued into the summer, wrapping up in August.

It’s been over a year since the seventh season ended with a massive cliffhanger that saw the White Walkers, one of the series’ main protagonists, breaking down The Wall which had kept them at bay from the people of Westeros.

Check out the full trailer below:

