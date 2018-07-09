

The Associated Press





FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot visited children at a Virginia hospital wearing her iconic Amazonian armour costume from the superhero film.

At Inova Children's Hospital in northern Virginia, Gadot signed autographs Friday and posed for photos with patients and staffers.

One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos to social media of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss. Sahady tells WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia. She says meeting Gadot was a fun break.

Crews have been shooting "Wonder Woman 1984" in the Washington region in recent weeks.

Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

Gal Gadot took a break from filming in DC and stopped by the Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, Virginia in her Wonder Woman outfit... #TheFeels pic.twitter.com/L4RFX9tGy3 — Dr. Joseph Santoro (@Joseph_Santoro) July 8, 2018

My daughter has used Wonder Woman as a symbol of hope, strength, courage and never-quit throughout her fight with cancer. This is wonderful @GalGadot ... just wonderful. https://t.co/DBo1oOMDej — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) July 8, 2018