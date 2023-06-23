Gabrielle Union finds her groove in the age-gap romance 'The Perfect Find'
“The Perfect Find” falls well short of perfection, but it’s the kind of low-key romance that often finds an appreciative audience on Netflix. Gabrielle Union plays the newly single woman who falls for a much-younger man, in a movie that emphasizes chemistry over eroticism, landing somewhere between Hallmark movie and Harlequin romance.
Union’s Jenna has just split from her longtime boyfriend (DB Woodside, briefly), very publicly losing her job in the process. Anxious about her career, she goes hat in hand to a former friend/rival, Darcy (Gina Torres), who after some hazing hires Jenna to join her vaguely defined fashion enterprise, which mostly seems like an excuse for everyone to wear fabulous outfits.
Jenna goes to a party and instantly clicks with Eric (Keith Powers), a recent film-school grad who, as luck would have it, also happens to be Darcy’s son. Their flirty banter and magnetic pull toward each other are handled deftly by director Numa Perrier, adapted by writer Leigh Davenport from the Tia Williams novel.
The sex mostly occurs off screen, letting the audience bask in its aftermath and the natural, improvised-feeling exchanges as Jenna and Eric get to know each other. That works better than the various sitcom-esque impediments thrown at the relationship, starting with the issue of not letting Eric’s mom find out what’s happening.
The older woman/younger man dynamic is certainly a well-worn concept, with “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” – a familiar antecedent for this sort of exercise – bearing down on its 25th anniversary (where did the time go?), and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (granted, more of a June-September romance) representing a more recent, steamier variant.
Still, despite a few amusing lines – like an exasperated Jenna huffing, “Ten years ago you had a lab partner, and a locker” – the age difference winds up being an almost secondary factor to the workplace concerns, especially because Union hardly looks like she’s robbing the cradle.
The best elements actually have relatively little to do with the central plot, as the movie makes particularly good use of older songs, like “Chain of Fools” and “You Got It All,” to breezily advance the story and capitalizing on the central duo’s shared love of old movies – a shorthand means of showing they’re meant for each other, the years be damned.
The Netflix model hinges on catering to different audiences, with an abundance of romances aimed at the teen/young-adult crowd, and more mature alternatives, like the series “Sex/Life,” as those viewers advance along the demographic food chain.
“The Perfect Find” fits squarely within that strategy, finding the ideal home for a movie best summed up as being perfectly adequate for the task at hand.
“The Perfect Find” premieres June 23 on Netflix.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Manitoba crash: Expert says highway improvements could include roundabout, reduced speed
As Manitoba conducts a safety review after 16 people were killed on a rural highway, a transportation safety engineer says improvements could include a speed limit change, better signage or even constructing a new roundabout at the intersection.
World
-
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
-
A teen who killed 4 at a Michigan high school is showing 'disturbing behaviour' in jail
A teenager awaiting sentencing for killing four students at a Michigan high school has been "exhibiting sporadic, disturbing behaviour" in jail, prosecutors said, just a month before a key hearing to determine if he will serve a life prison term.
-
West Virginia industrial gas plant will pay $1.9 million for Ohio River pollution
A producer of industrial gas in West Virginia has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle allegations that it violated the Clean Water Act by dumping copper, aluminum, residual chlorine, iron and phenolics into the Ohio River at levels above what was permitted, federal regulators said Friday.
-
Man gets life sentence for killing mail carrier who refused to deliver marijuana package
A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being convicted of killing a mail carrier who instead of delivering a large package of marijuana to his home left a note in the mailbox requiring him to come to a South Carolina post office to pick it up.
-
Dispatcher testifies that failing radios hampered deputies' response to Parkland school massacre
The Florida deputy on trial for allegedly failing to act during the Parkland school massacre and his colleagues were severely hampered by radios widely known to work poorly in that region, the dispatcher who coordinated the response testified Friday before the defence rested its case.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
Politics
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Judicial oversight bill passes, creating new process for punishing judges
A new process for how the Canadian Judicial Council will review misconduct allegations against judges has been written into the law.
-
Sikh Liberal MPs meet with public safety minister over Surrey, B.C., killing
Member of Parliament Sukh Dhaliwal says the shooting death of a religious leader in the parking lot of a British Columbia temple has prompted a meeting with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and members of the Sikh Liberal caucus.
Health
-
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Cost, stadium size, fewer options: Possible reasons Taylor Swift has skipped Canada
Taylor Swift's Canadian fans were left heartbroken and confused this week as they tried to understand why the pop superstar seems prepared to skip their country on her Eras Tour.
-
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
-
Queen Latifah first female rapper chosen as Kennedy Center honouree
The 2023 Kennedy Center honourees have been announced and Queen Latifah is the first female rapper to be honoured at the prestigious ceremony.
Business
-
New receipt checks at Loblaw-owned stores raising eyebrows, concerns about racial profiling
A new sign popping up at Loblaw-owned stores across the country is raising eyebrows and concerns about possible racial profiling.
-
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
-
Vice Media to be acquired by Fortress-led lender group for $350M
Online publisher Vice Media will be sold to a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group after the bankruptcy court approved its $350-million bid on Friday. The offer is in the form of a credit bid.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
CFL partnership with PFF took years to finalize
Earlier this month, the CFL announced its partnership with Pro Football Focus.
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
-
NEW
NEW | Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey
The world's largest hockey stick survived Expo '86, a move to Vancouver Island, the wrath of Canadian winters and even woodpeckers, but time is catching up with the monument to Canada's game attached to an ice arena in Duncan, B.C.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.