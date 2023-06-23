Gabrielle Union finds her groove in the age-gap romance 'The Perfect Find'

Gabrielle Union as Jenna in "The Perfect Find." (Alyssa Longchamp/Netflix) Gabrielle Union as Jenna in "The Perfect Find." (Alyssa Longchamp/Netflix)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social