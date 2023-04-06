Future of Borges estate in limbo as widow doesn't leave will

Maria Kodama, widow and heiress of Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges attends a press conference at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, July 30, 2012. Kodama has died on Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File) Maria Kodama, widow and heiress of Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges attends a press conference at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, July 30, 2012. Kodama has died on Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social