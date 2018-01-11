Fundraising campaign aims to help Spirit of the West's Mann
Spirit of the West frontman John Mann, who suffers from Alzheimer's, uses an iPad to assist him as he performs his final concert in Vancouver, Saturday, April 16, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 6:46AM EST
VANCOUVER -- A fundraising campaign for Spirit of the West singer John Mann is seeking $10,000 to help pay for the musician's medical and personal needs.
Mann was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2014 at age 52.
Supporters previously raised more than US$56,000 for him to pursue an experimental form of stem cell therapy.
A new GoFundMe campaign launched late last year features a star-studded video recorded at a benefit concert for Mann on Nov. 19, 2017 in Vancouver.
Nearly 50 musicians including Jim Cuddy, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle and Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies recorded a cover of Spirit of the West's signature foot-stomper "Home For a Rest."
The video from that night shows Mann dancing on stage while his celebrity friends belt out the song.