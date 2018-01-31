As thousands of Canadians spread awareness about mental health with the “#BellLetsTalk” hashtag, some famous faces are joining the chatter too.

From Canadian pop music legends Celine Dion and Shania Twain, to sports icons Tessa Virtue and Clara Hughes, Canadians of all stripes tweeted their support of the awareness initiative that seeks to end the stigma around mental health.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implored Canadians to “make a difference” by using the hashtag in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. “It’s time to get talking about it. It’s time to de-stigmatize. It’s time to continue the conversation about mental health all across the country,” he said.

Last year, “#BellLetsTalk” was the second most mentioned hashtag on Twitter by Canadian users, according to data released by Twitter Canada, and a tweet by Ellen DeGeneres using the hashtag was one of the most retweeted by Canadian users all year.

This year, the hashtag is as widespread as ever with superstars including Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes and recent Grammy winner Alessia Cara tweeting their support.

Canadian acting legend William Shatner has been tweeting the French and English versions of the slogan since Tuesday night, retweeting many users and correcting those who were misspelling the official hashtag.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield used the hashtag to share a video about growing plants in space, though it’s not clear what his post has to do with mental health.

Joining the many sporting stars to tweet about the movement were the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors as well as the Leafs superfan known as “Dart Guy,” who went viral last year for his large blue beard and elaborate face paint.

“My ask is that this kindness to others extends beyond just today & becomes the norm, not the exception,” he wrote.