French film star Catherine Deneuve receives Japanese award
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:54AM EDT
TOKYO -- French film star Catherine Deneuve received Japan's most prestigious art award on Tuesday at a ceremony in Tokyo, where she was greeted by Emperor Akihito.
Deneuve received the Praemium Imperiale for her achievement in film and theatre performances.
The 84-year-old Akihito, who is abdicating at the end of April, shook hands with Deneuve at a reception afterward and congratulated her, according to Japan's Kyodo News agency.
Deneuve has appeared in more than 100 films during a career spanning over 60 years.
Deneuve, 75, is currently working on a new film by Japanese award-winning director Hirokazu Koreeda in Paris.
She said at a news conference Monday that she's lucky to be able to work with Koreeda and thanked him for giving her a break to pick up her award.