    • French actress Anouk Aimee, a Golden Globe-winner for her role in 'A Man and a Woman,' dies at 92

    French actress Anouk Aimee arrives at the 59th international Cannes Film Festival, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2006. (AP Photo/Laurent Emmanuel)
    PARIS -

    French actress Anouk Aimee, winner of a Golden Globe for her starring role in "A Man and a Woman" by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, has died, her agent said Tuesday. She was 92.

    Agent Sebastien Perrolat said in an text message to The Associated Press that Aimee died Tuesday morning "surrounded by her loved ones." He did not give a cause of death.

    Aimee's daughter Manuela Papatakis first announced her death in an Instagram post, saying: "We are extremely sad to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimee."

    "I was beside her when she died this morning, at her home in Paris," she said.

    Born in Paris to parents who both worked as actors, Aimee worked with an array of acclaimed directors, including Federico Fellini, Bernardo Bertolucci and Robert Altman.

    She won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in 1967, for her role as a widow in a complex romance in "A Man and a Woman," alongside French film legend Jean-Louis Trintignant, who died in 2022.

    Aimee was also nominated for an Oscar for that role, as was Lelouch for his direction. The movie picked up two Oscar wins, for best foreign language film and for Lelouch's screenwriting.

    Aimee's movie career spanned eight decades, from the 1940s to a reunion with Trintignant in 2019, again under Lelouch's direction, in "The most beautiful years of a life."

     

