Freed American's family to miss Taylor Swift concert for the very best reason

    Miriam Butorin was supposed to attend Taylor Swift’s concert on Friday for her 13th birthday. She is missing it, but for the very best reason.

    Miriam’s mother, Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, was released Thursday from Russian detention in a historic prisoner swap.

    The release of the 47-year-old journalist for the U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was part of a complex prisoner swap between Russia, the U.S. and other Western nations involving 24 detainees in total, including fellow freed Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. Kurmasheva had been detained in October 2023 and found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian army — charges her family and employer deny.

    Kurmasheva’s family joined President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where he shared the news that she was on her way back to the United States. There, the president led the crowd in singing happy birthday to Miriam.

    Minutes before midnight, in an incredibly emotional scene, she was reunited with her mother on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

    Kurmasheva was the final freed American to emerge from the aircraft that touched down late Thursday. She hugged Biden and the president pressed his forehead to hers. Kurmasheva also greeted Vice President Kamala Harris before running to her daughters and husband.

    When CNN spoke with Kurmasheva’s family in mid-July, her husband, Pavel Butorin, had mentioned the concert tickets.

    “We were so confident that she would get back to us that I bought Taylor Swift tickets…in June or July…for August 2024,” Butorin said at the time. “Little did we know that she would be arrested and taken away from us.”

    Just a matter of weeks ago, there was little sign of Kurmasheva being released from Russian detention — and of the family being able to attend the concert in Warsaw together.

    Even though they are missing Friday’s concert, Butorin expressed confidence the family would still get to go to a Swift concert in the future.

    Thursday, he said, was an incredible day.

