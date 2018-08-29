Fredericton Strong Benefit Concert tickets up for sale today
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 8:25AM EDT
Some of Atlantic Canada’s most popular musicians are performing at a benefit concert for those impacted by a deadly shooting in Fredericton, and the tickets go on sale today.
Nova Scotia rockers Matt Mays and The Trews, along with rapper Classified headline the “Fredericton Strong Concert” to be held Oct. 6 at the Aitken Centre on the University of New Brunswick campus.
On Aug. 10, a gunman opened fire from inside a Fredericton apartment complex, killing four people, including Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
The concert is expected to last five hours and aims to pay tribute to the first responders. All proceeds will support local charities.
Tickets go on sale at the Aitken Centre box office and website at 10 a.m. ADT.
I’m really glad to be a part of the Fredericton Strong Benefit Concert on October 6, so we can all come together to sing together, to remember and to help commence the healing.— Matt Mays (@MattMays) August 29, 2018
Tickets available now-- https://t.co/W9m5kX7CAy#FrederictonStrong pic.twitter.com/kAq8VEp7Li