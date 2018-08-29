

CTVNews.ca Staff





Some of Atlantic Canada’s most popular musicians are performing at a benefit concert for those impacted by a deadly shooting in Fredericton, and the tickets go on sale today.

Nova Scotia rockers Matt Mays and The Trews, along with rapper Classified headline the “Fredericton Strong Concert” to be held Oct. 6 at the Aitken Centre on the University of New Brunswick campus.

On Aug. 10, a gunman opened fire from inside a Fredericton apartment complex, killing four people, including Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The concert is expected to last five hours and aims to pay tribute to the first responders. All proceeds will support local charities.

Tickets go on sale at the Aitken Centre box office and website at 10 a.m. ADT.