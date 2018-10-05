France pays tribute to late singer Charles Aznavour
The family of Charles Aznavour follow the coffin after a ceremony to pay tribute to the late singer on Oct.5, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
PARIS - France is paying tribute to the late singer and actor Charles Aznavour in a ceremony to be held in the courtyard of Les Invalides in Paris.
One of France's most famous personalities, Aznavour died earlier this week at the age of 94.
Politicians and celebrities, including actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, have started to gather at the site of Napoleon's tomb, where French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a speech later Friday.
Aznavour, the crooner whose performing career spanned eight decades and who sold more than 180 million record, was one of France's most recognized faces abroad. He sang to sold-out concert halls until the end and wrote more than 1,000 songs, including the classics "La Boheme" and "She."