Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract: report

Tucker Carlson in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31, 2022. (Seth Wenig / AP) Tucker Carlson in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31, 2022. (Seth Wenig / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social