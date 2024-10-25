Entertainment

    • Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

    Tom Holland appears at the 29th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Tom Holland appears at the 29th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Share

    Tom Holland is getting ready to don his Spidey suit again. The fourth installment of the blockbuster series has been set for a July 2026 release, Sony Pictures said Friday.

    Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel's “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," has also signed on to direct the still-untitled film. Cretton had previously been tapped to direct “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” but exited the project, since reimagined as “Avengers: Doomsday," late last year.

    Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have made over $3.9 billion globally.

    Holland told “Good Morning America” recently that the idea for the fourth film “is crazy.”

    “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are going to really respond to it,” Holland said.

    The studio claimed July 24, 2026, for its theatrical release. Earlier this week, Holland said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” that they plan to shoot next summer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News