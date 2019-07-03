

Relaxnews





Video game smash "Fortnite" and returning episodic thriller "Stranger Things" have a crossover in the works, with several in-game portals now popping up in-game.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of "Stranger Things" on July 4, themed portals to the series' Upside-Down dimension have started appearing in "Fortnite."

The portals do not respond to gunfire or melee attacks. However, they do have teleportation qualities. Players can walk into one and find themselves walking out of another.

The two entities revealed their planned crossover event back in June.

Speaking at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo's panel track, Netflix's games division director Chris Lee confirmed that the "Fortnite" version of a "Stranger Things" ice cream store was part of a larger collaboration.

That could mean a special Limited Time Mode, as was the case for movie franchises "Marvel's The Avengers" and "John Wick," or something new for Creative Mode, such as the Nike Air Jordan downhill dash.

An official announcement is expected to follow.