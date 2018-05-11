'Foolishness': Stevie Wonder likens Kanye slavery comments to denying Holocaust
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Stevie Wonder has called out Kanye West for saying slavery is a choice, calling the idea "foolishness" and likening it to Holocaust denial.
Wonder brought up West without prompting during an interview Thursday after a show at a West Hollywood club.
"There's been a lot of talk about what was said by Kanye," Wonder said. "I want people to understand that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie.
"We all know that slavery was not a choice," he went on. "So I just think that people need to understand that if you know your history, if you know the truth, you know that's just foolishness."
Wonder said saying slavery is a choice is like saying the Holocaust is not real.
West made the remarks May 1 in an interview with TMZ.