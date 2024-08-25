Entertainment

    • Foo Fighters did not give Trump campaign permission to use their song at rally, spokesperson says

    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during an Austin City Limits live taping Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP) Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during an Austin City Limits live taping Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
    Share

    Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

    On Friday, Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero” was played at a campaign rally for Trump in Arizona, according to video taken at the event and shared to social media.

    A spokesperson for the band, however, said in a statement to CNN on Sunday that the group didn’t give Trump’s campaign the green light to use their hit 1997 rock anthem.

    “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it,” the statement from the representative said, adding that any royalties the band received “as a result of this use will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.”

    Harris’ running mate is Gov. Tim Walz.

    This is not the first time a recording artist has disputed the use of their music at a rally for the Republican presidential candidate.

    Earlier this month, Celine Dion issued a statement criticizing Trump’s “unauthorized” use of her 1997 “Titanic” ballad “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Montana.

    “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” a statement posted to her social media pages at the time said.

    The statement added a joking jab at the campaign’s musical choice: “And really, THAT song?”

    On Sunday, Harris’ campaign said that it has raised US$540 million since she launched her presidential bid just over a month ago. This week, Harris and Walz will kick off a bus tour in Georgia, a key battleground state.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What the two Boeing Starliner astronauts will do in space until 2025

    When astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore left Earth for International Space Station nearly three months ago, they ditched their bags for a key piece of equipment. Helming the inaugural crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, they departed without their own toiletries and other personal comforts — expecting to return to Earth within a week or so.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News