First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words "impressive" and "awesome" were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie "The Flash."
Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theatre owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show and industry conference.
Reviews are embargoed until a later date -- the film, the studio said, is not completely finished -- but viewers were able to post reactions on social media as soon as the credits rolled.
Brian Welk of Indiewire wrote that "it played very well," pointing out that there were more than a few screams and gasps in the packed theatre.
Film critic Jordan Hoffman tweeted that it was, "far more madcap than I expected. Really nailed what reading a 5-issue crossover comic book is like. Tons of Ezra Miller being zany and time paradox stuff. Nerds will lose their minds at the ending."
"The Playlist's" Greg Ellwood wrote that it was "very good" and that Miller was "great," while Scott Mantz went a step further declaring that it's "one of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humour."
Erik Davis, of Fandango, wrote on Twitter that it is "tremendous" and that it is "without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details."
Jason Guerrasio, of Business Insider, had a more tempered reaction, writing that it is "def not the best superhero movie ever made ... but it's an impressive DC movie with lots of emotion and loads of surprises."
"The Flash," directed by Andy Muschietti, is one of the studio's biggest films of the year. In the film, Barry Allen uses his superpowers to go back in time in an attempt to change the past and save his parents. But things go awry and he finds himself stuck in a very different reality where Michael Shannon's General Zod is back and Batman is not the Batman he knows (Ben Affleck's version). Widely available trailers have already revealed that the new Batman he encounters is Michael Keaton's version.
After the box office disappointment of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" earlier this year, the hope is that "The Flash," which reportedly carries a US$200 million budget, will reach blockbuster heights when it opens in theatres on June 16.
The long-planned standalone about The Flash/Barry Allen has also been the subject of much discussion because of its star Ezra Miller, who made headlines last year for a string of arrests and erratic behaviour.
Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and then for second-degree assault. The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, last year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behaviour with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes has disputed that.
Miller, who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, said last year that they were seeking mental health treatment.
The development of a standalone Flash movie has been in the works for almost 10 years. In one plan, announced at Comic Con in 2014, an Ezra Miller Flash movie would have hit theatres in 2018. Muschietti wouldn't even be attached to direct until 2019.
Warner Bros. has, throughout Miller's personal troubles and the shelving of "Batgirl," remained steadfast in its plans to release the "The Flash."
And though plans are already underway for a new future for DC Studios, "The Flash" has been one that the new regime of James Gunn and Peter Safran have seemed particularly excited about. Gunn said it was, "One of the best superhero films I've ever seen." And Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav even boasted that Tom Cruise saw and loved the film so much that he called Muschietti himself to congratulate him.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
-
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
World
-
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could land him in prison for life as authorities set the stage for a new trial against the Kremlin's leading critic.
-
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
-
U.S., Filipino forces show power in drills amid China tensions
American and Filipino forces pummeled a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills on Wednesday in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea that would likely antagonize China.
-
Disney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling park takeover 'retaliation'
Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican's takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a 'targeted campaign of government retaliation' after the company opposed a law critics call 'Don't Say Gay.'
-
China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday that his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said, after Beijing said it wants to act as mediator in Russia's war with the country.
-
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Politics
-
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Health
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Pakistan confirms its first case of mpox
The first case of mpox in Pakistan has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health in the capital Islamabad.
-
Certain strains of bird flu spread 'efficiently' among ferrets, suggest potential for human transmission: new research
New Canadian research has found that certain strains of bird flu, responsible for the deaths of millions of birds worldwide, are capable of spreading quickly and 'efficiently' between ferrets in a laboratory setting, raising alarm bells that it may be able to jump species to humans as well.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Snap expands AI chatbot with ability to create images
Snap Inc says its artificial intelligence chatbot will now be able to respond to users' messages with a fully AI-generated image, as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat deepens its work in AI technology.
Entertainment
-
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
-
Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale
Freddie Mercury's extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten working lyrics for "We Are the Champions" and "Killer Queen" will be auctioned in September.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Business
-
Kremlin warns of more asset seizures after move against Fortum and Uniper
The Kremlin warned on Wednesday it could seize more Western assets in retaliation for foreign moves against Russian companies, after taking temporary control of assets belonging to two European state-owned utilities.
-
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting
Teck Resources Ltd. will not go ahead with a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and instead will pursue what it called a simpler and more direct approach.
-
Stock market today: Big Tech rally props up Wall Street
A big rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month.
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
-
Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs
Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation. The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway.
-
Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas
The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday's critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.