

CTVNews.ca Staff





Netflix has released the first image of British actress Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II for the upcoming season of “The Crown.”

Colman takes over the role from Claire Foy as the series shifts forward in time and focuses on a depiction of the queen’s life in the 1960s.

The image, posted to Twitter, shows Colman sitting at a table and drinking tea, while wearing a pink jacket and pearls.

Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter have also joined the cast for the third season. They are expected to play Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Last week, the show’s second season received 13 Emmy nominations.