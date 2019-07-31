

Victoria Ahearn , The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A documentary from Ellen Page on environmental racism in Nova Scotia and a Jeff Barnaby-directed zombie thriller centring around an Indigenous community are among the Canadian features headed for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers have announced the full slate of homegrown films in the lineup, a list that also includes a dark comedy directed by actress Amy Jo Johnson starring Felicity Huffman, and an Albert Shin psychological thriller starring director David Cronenberg.

Other highlights include a dramatic comedy starring Heather Graham and directed by #AfterMeToo co-founder Aisling Chin-Yee, a Joey Klein-directed opioid crisis drama starring Neve Campbell, and new projects from veteran Indigenous filmmakers Alanis Obomsawin and Zacharias Kunuk.

Page's "There's Something in the Water," which she co-directed with her fellow Emmy-nominated "Gaycation" co-host and executive producer Ian Daniel, will make its world premiere.

The Oscar-nominated, Halifax-born "Juno" star focuses the film on women at the forefront of some of the Nova Scotia's most urgent environmental crises as well as affected Indigenous and African Nova Scotian communities.

"There's Something in the Water" is also the name of a book by Nova Scotian author and activist Ingrid Waldron, which Page tweeted out a recommendation for last December.