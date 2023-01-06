Filmmaker and sculptor Michael Snow, who 'demolished boundaries' of art, dies at 94
Interdisciplinary artist Michael Snow, known in Canada and internationally for his abstract painting, public sculptures and the experimental 1967 film "Wavelength," has died.
The Toronto-born artist died Thursday, said Tamsen Greene, senior director of New York's Jack Shainman Gallery, which represented Snow. He was 94.
The National Gallery of Canada said in a statement that Snow was a "formidable ambassador" for the art world whose work challenged and changed perceptions.
Some of his most recognizable projects were public artworks, including the Toronto Eaton Centre's geese installation "Flight Stop," created in 1979, and the Rogers Centre's "The Audience," a sculpture of excited fans that was revealed as part of the SkyDome's opening in 1989.
Snow experimented with various media throughout his artistic career, including film, paintings, sculptures, photography and music. Still, for many cinephiles, he may be known best for influencing the name of Wavelengths, the experimental film program at the Toronto International Film Festival.
TIFF chief executive Cameron Bailey called Snow's work transformative in the visual arts.
"Quietly, he demolished boundaries," Bailey said in a statement focused on his contributions to film.
"His staggering attentiveness to the specifics of time and space led to masterpieces such as 'La Region Centrale' and 'So Is This,' the film that opened my eyes to new possibilities in experimental cinema."
Bailey added that "Wavelength," noted for its 45-minute camera zoom, "remains his most potent gift."
An interview with Snow as part of the "TIFF Uncut" podcast series in 2017 outlined his teenage interest in art and how a few chance encounters offered him incredible opportunities.
Snow said he began playing music in high school and not long after made his way to Europe, where through a period of the 1950s he spent time "trying to find myself, looking at art and hitchhiking around." He also spent those years sketching, a practice he embraced more fully upon his return to Toronto, where he enrolled in the Ontario College of Art, now known as OCAD University.
An exhibition of his work at the University of Toronto's Hart House led him to meet George Dunning, a Canadian film producer and director who would go on to make the Beatles' 1968 animated film "Yellow Submarine."
Dunning was years away from that psychedelic project, but he was taken by Snow's early work, telling him that "whoever had done those drawings was someone who must be interested in the movies."
Turns out, Snow wasn't. He says he "very rarely went" to the cinema, but he was intrigued by the notion of applying his knowledge to animation and accepted a job offer from Dunning to learn how to animate.
"My introduction to film came that way. I didn't have any particular interest in it and it came from being introduced to the mechanics of it, what it is frame by frame," Snow said on the TIFF podcast.
Snow moved to New York during the 1960s and was exposed to Manhattan's experimental film world.
He would return north to present at the 1967 Montreal Expo a series of silhouette sculptures inspired by his Walking Woman figure, an ongoing series of projects he created throughout the 1960s.
The same year, he screened "Wavelength," a 45-minute short film which takes place entirely inside a loft apartment as the camera slowly zooms in on a window frame, interrupted four times by events that play out on screen.
Early on, two women listen to John Lennon's "Strawberry Fields Forever," and shortly after they leave the shot, a man staggers into frame and falls on the ground, seemingly the victim of a murder. The zoom continues until he's out of the camera's view, eventually finishing with a woman who enters the loft and calmly phones a man to report that she's found a body.
"Wavelength" won the grand prize at the Knokke Experimental Film Festival that year, exposing Snow to new audiences and encouraging him to further explore making experimental films.
Snow wouldn't ignore his other artistic passions in the years that followed.
In 1970, he was featured in a solo exhibition at the Venice Biennale and in 1974, he was a part of the Canadian Creative Music Collective, an improvisation group that founded Toronto's Music Gallery.
He continued making experimental short films too, while exhibiting some of his other works around the world, including at the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Christopher Cutts, owner of the Christopher Cutts Gallery in Toronto, said in Snow's later life, his influence in art and film was paramount.
"Now was he making new work? Not as much, but he was a busy guy flying all over the world," he said. "I remember sending his works to Barcelona and the Guggenheim Museum."
Cutts has exhibited Snow's work at his gallery, namely his "Power of Two" installation in 2005.
He said despite Snow's small stature, he remembers that he took up all the oxygen in the room based on his presence.
"He was special," he said. "We lost one of our icons, for sure."
Snow was awarded the Order of Canada in 1981 and upgraded to a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2007.
In 2000, organizers at TIFF commissioned him alongside David Cronenberg and Atom Egoyan to participate in "Preludes," a series of short films marking the 25th anniversary of the festival.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping was fatally shot by police
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
DEVELOPING | Kevin McCarthy makes big gains for House speaker, but he's still short
U.S. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making gains on the fourth day of grueling standoff that was testing American democracy and the Republicans' ability to govern.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Canada
-
'No reason' Canadians detained in Syria should still be there, lawyer tells court
A lawyer for citizens detained in northern Syria who want to return to Canada says the federal government will continue to create obstacles and reverse decisions unless it is ordered to bring them home.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the Toronto Police Association pledged Friday to work to end what they called an "unacceptable wave of violence" following the killings of five police officers in four months.
-
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
World
-
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced.
-
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family 'vulnerable,' a relative said Friday.
-
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
-
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine, shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect.
-
Jan. 6 remembrance led by U.S. Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
U.S. President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring 'America is a land of laws, not chaos,' even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
-
Judge scolds Trump lawyers, denies bid to toss fraud lawsuit
A Manhattan judge on Friday scolded Donald Trump's lawyers as he denied their bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the former president and his company of a yearslong fraud scheme.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
Health
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
-
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
China's Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of shareholding adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Filmmaker and sculptor Michael Snow, who 'demolished boundaries' of art, dies at 94
Interdisciplinary artist Michael Snow, known in Canada and internationally for his abstract painting, public sculptures and the experimental 1967 film 'Wavelength,' has died.
-
Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors, baffled book world
A years-long saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
-
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Sports
-
Canada's under-18 women's hockey team chases repeat gold in world championship
The women's world under-18 hockey championship returns to its regular time slot with Canada chasing a second gold medal in less than seven months.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the world juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time Team Canada scored a goal.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.