Festival-goer dies at Lollapalooza for second year running
Lollapalooza Festival site in Grant Park in Chicago, on Aug. 4, 2013. (AP / Scott Eisen)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 11:58PM EDT
CHICAGO -- Officials say that for the second year in a row, a festival-goer has died at Lollapalooza.
Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, says the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She says the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.
The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park.
Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.