Pop superstar Fergie put on a less-than-stellar performance of the U.S. national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night, drawing laughter from the players and mockery on social media.

The singer performed an off-beat, jazzy rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” and attempted to hit all the high notes toward the latter part of the song. But the former Black-Eyed Peas songstress seemed to hit a sour note with much of her audience, including players and celebrities in attendance at the game in Los Angeles.

Many players could be seen chuckling as she sang the lines: “OHHHHHH say does that star-spangled BAAAAAAANNNER yet waaaaaave…”

Former player-turned analyst Charles Barkley also mocked the performance during the broadcast.

“Can we talk about Fergie’s national anthem?” he asked during a televised panel discussion.

“Oh stop. Don’t do that. Don’t do that to my Fergie,” answered Shaquille O’Neal, who was also on the panel. “Leave her alone. Fergie, I love you. It was different, it was sexy, I liked it.”

“Damn right it was different,” Barkley said. “I needed a cigarette after that.”

The performance was widely mocked as a “train wreck” online.

The Barenaked Ladies sang "O Canada" prior to the game.