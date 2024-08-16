Feeling sick? Here are 5 movies to watch to help you feel better

Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Along with some painkillers, your mom’s chicken soup and plenty of fluids, the best thing to fight a cold is taking it easy. Rest and relaxation come in many forms, but for me, curling up in front of a movie always makes me feel better.
With that in mind, here’s a list of movies that are just what the doctor ordered.
Feeling feverish? Director Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island,” the surreal story of two U.S. marshals who uncover a shocking truth about an asylum on a remote island, is the kind of movie that feels like it was dreamed up during a low-grade fever.
Scorsese uses flashbacks, odd and deliberate lapses in continuity, weird camera tricks—he runs the film backwards in one scene, so it looks like smoke is flowing into, rather than out of Leonardo DiCaprio’s cigarette—to create an atmosphere of creeping dread, one in which the viewer, and perhaps even the characters, don’t know what is real and what is not.
Where many of his earlier films like “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas” are about a state of existence, “Shutter Island” is all about a state of mind. It’s a bold, risk-taking film, ripe with dramatic music, sweeping photography and unapologetically strange storytelling. It’s a story of paranoia, a deeply psychological thriller that pays homage to Hitchcock films like “Vertigo” and “North By Northwest.” Throw in a dollop of “The Snake Pit” and some Mario Bava you get an idea of the film’s feverish tone.
The flu can be a drag, but it’s nothing compared to the transmittable disease in “Pontypool,” a bug that turns regular people into flesh eating creeps.
Set entirely inside a small radio station in the basement of a church, the story focuses on announcer Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie), his producer Sydney (Lisa Houle) and call screener Laurel Ann (Georgina Reilly) who use eye-witness accounts to slowly piece together the horrible story that is happening outside their doors.
When the reports turn ominous Mazzy realizes he is at the center of a big story and keeps broadcasting. What he doesn’t realize is that, perhaps, he is helping to spread the disease. “Pontypool” is a movie set in a radio station that plays like a radio show. By and large the action is described and for once the old cliché that what you can’t see is more terrifying that what you can actually see, rings true. Couple that with a mounting sense of doom and you have an edge of your seat thriller.
They say misery loves company, so if you find yourself sneezing and wheezing from a cold, check out “Barefoot in the Park,” the classic romantic comedy starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. They play the uptight Paul and the free-spirited Corie, newlyweds living in a cramped, fifth-floor Greenwich Village apartment.
When Paul refuses to impulsively run barefoot in the park with her, they fight, and he sleeps on the sofa, under a hole in their skylight on a snowy February night. The next morning, he wakes up with a fever, and spends most of the rest of the film with a cold and sneezing. He sneezes at least three times, and does, according to “Major Arcana,” a “collection of movies and tv episodes in which there is sneezing,” a “wonderfully convincing job.”
So come for the sneezes, but stay for the pleasingly performed screwball farce that, although dated, still provides laughs and a wonderful portrait of a couple as they grow comfortable with one another.
A headache can make it impossible to enjoy anything, but if you want to take your mind off the dull thump in your head and still be entertained, the muted but exciting “A Quiet Place” should do the trick.
Imagine living in complete silence. Never raising your voice over the level of a faint whisper. No music. No heavy footsteps. You can’t even sneeze. Silence. Then imagine your life depends on staying completely noiseless.
It’s great if you’re suffering from a headache, but for the “A Quiet Place’s” Abbott family—and the rest of the world—it the difference between life and death. Their world has been invaded by creatures attracted by sound—any sound—so survival means silence. The silence of the first half of the movie is deafening. There is no spoken dialogue for forty minutes, just dead air.
In the way that many filmmakers use bombast to grab your attention director John Krasinski uses the absence of sound to focus the audience on the situation. Uncluttered and low key, it’s a unique and unsettling horror film, and perfect to soothe the banging in your head.
Finally, most rom coms don’t feature illness as a plot point, but for comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily V. Gordon it was a crucial part of their film’s story. Based on their real lives, “The Big Sick” sees their relationship blossom after she contracts a mysterious illness.
There are no major revelations here, just a carefully balanced look at the immigrant experience—“The rules don’t make sense to me,” Kumail says to his parents. “Why did you bring me here if you didn’t want me to have an American life?”—ambition, family and the nature of true love. It’s funny, but not laugh-a-minute funny, just comfortably charming as it navigates the cultural and medical landmines in the paths of Kumail and Emily (played by Zoe Kazan).
Even when “The Big Sick” is making jokes about terrorism and the “X-Files” it is all heart, a crowd-pleaser that still feels personal and intimate and could be a great pick-me-up when feeling under the weather.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
Air quality advisories and an interactive smoke map show Canadians in nearly every part of the country are being impacted by wildfires.
Pop powerhouses, American classics, British artists and the estates of deceased legends -- many musicians have objected to Donald Trump using their songs at campaign events.
Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris ' running mate, his drunken driving arrest from 1995 in Nebraska — long before he entered politics — is getting renewed scrutiny.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
More evidence has emerged that Mexican authorities disposed of the bodies of dissidents in 'death flights' during the country's 1965-1990 'dirty war.'
Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved 'Friends' star.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July climbed 16 per cent compared with June.
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Thousands of people marched through various Indian cities Friday to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, demanding justice and better security at medical campuses and hospitals.
Police in New Zealand have so far accounted for 41 chunks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers — each a potentially lethal amount of the drug — that were unknowingly distributed by an Auckland food bank.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
Some families of hostages held in Gaza believe the latest round of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last best chance to set their loved ones free after more than 300 days of captivity.
An influential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West and the U.S.-led NATO alliance had helped to plan Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region, something Washington has denied.
A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport van earlier this week was captured Friday at a North Carolina hotel, authorities said.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.
Canada is selling its former Manhattan residence, which used to house its consulate general in New York.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health disorder.
There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.
Triple Point Resources Ltd. CEO Julie Lemieux wants people to understand the sheer size of the Fischell Salt Dome, a geological formation on Newfoundland's west coast she says could play a key role in the green energy transition.
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
Ontario’s top court is expected to deliver its ruling today in the case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is challenging his sexual assault conviction.
Los Angeles police have arrested four suspects in the fatal shooting of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved 'Friends' star.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon has rejected the Canadian National Railway Company's request to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute between the company and the union representing railway employees.
Less than two years after it first hit the skies, Canada Jetlines has grounded its planes and ceased operations amid a cash crisis that caused it to become the third Canadian carrier in less than a year to stop flying.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
For some it’s the dream: a flight pass around Europe and the Mediterranean. For others, of course, it’s an ecological nightmare.
While the warm weather lingers, some residents are already feeling the spine-tingling in anticipation of Halloween.
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.
Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Toronto nearly 20 years ago was arrested in El Salvador on Thursday, Toronto police say.
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
Poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by smoke from forest fires in Western Canada are in the forecast for the capital this Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Viewers may have noticed broadcast problems with CTV Morning Live on CTV 2 this morning. The broadcast of CTV Morning Live was interrupted due to a technical issue.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
New Brunswick's electrical utility says its Point Lepreau nuclear generating station will remain off-line until at least mid-November.
Gas and diesel prices slightly increased in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but held steady in Prince Edward Island.
There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.
Much of Saskatchewan is included in an air quality advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as smoke from wildfires hangs in the air on Friday.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
British Columbia's Forests Ministry says it is doing everything possible to keep those who fight wildfires in the province safe, while the government workers' union wants more protections following two condemning reports into deaths of firefighters.
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Much of Saskatchewan is included in an air quality advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as smoke from wildfires hangs in the air on Friday.
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A 29-year-old man is in Sudbury jail Friday morning after stealing a pickup truck in Lively and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash downtown.
Sault Ste. Marie police say they have a suspect in custody after a vicious assault on the boardwalk Thursday night sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's faced during his nearly two years in office.
A man was pulled over by police early Thursday morning.
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
Crime stats for the month of July in Windsor show increases in several categories, but a slight decrease in property crimes.
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Sault Ste. Marie police say they have a suspect in custody after a vicious assault on the boardwalk Thursday night sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
Six new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Thursday, according to Ontario Forest Fires.
The mayor of Sault Ste. Marie is looking to expand the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s headquarters in the city.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.