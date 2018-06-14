

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Fans were anything but upset when Drake reunited with his former ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ cast mates for his latest music video filmed in Toronto.

In the video for his latest single “I’m Upset” off his forthcoming album “Scorpion,” the rap superstar heads back to school, Degrassi Community School, that is.

The whole gang from the days when Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star who became wheelchair bound after he was shot by a fellow classmate, joined him for a raucous party in the school where the popular Canadian television series was filmed.

Highlights from the video included Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason) helping Drake dress for the big reunion, Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks) and Stefan Brogren (Archie “Snake” Simpson) busting a move in the gym, and Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray) the actor who played the student who shot Drake’s character in the show running away from Drake’s posse.

The comedic duo known as Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) also make a surprise appearance in the music video, selling drugs to the school’s principal, played by Brogren.

The entertaining throwback certainly evoked some nostalgia for the show’s fans who were quick to express their approval for the reunion video online.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL, DRAKE LITERALLY PUT THE ENTIRE DEGRASSI CAST IN HIS NEW VIDEO I AM NOT OKKKKK ���������������������� — �� Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) June 14, 2018

I just need the world & @Drake to understand how GRATEFUL I am for the “I’m Upset” video. As someone who has watched every episode of @Degrassi that video made me so happy �� Spinner, Emma, Paige, Ashley, Marco, Craig, Hazel, Mr. Simpson, even Rick �� Everything was PERFECT ❤️ — ����. ������������ (@msbrianaholmes) June 14, 2018

The #ImUpset video is everything the 7th grader in me wanted. #ItGoesThere pic.twitter.com/c36ZNjvQ5T — Michael James (@mvchaeljames) June 14, 2018

OVO chasing the school shooter that paralyzed Drake on DEGRASSI I’m screaminggggg pic.twitter.com/ioArj92ndI — aria (@saintbleezy_) June 14, 2018

The video to I’m upset is perfect idc idc. Immediate nostalgia. I watched the whole thing and sang along to the Degrassi theme song at the end. Lol — cheriseeee (@yourCheriseAmor) June 14, 2018