

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A renown Quebec actor and professor at the province's music and dramatic arts conservatory has been fired from his job following allegations of "psychological harassment."

Gilbert Sicotte, 70, was suspended from the conservatory's Montreal school after he was accused in November of harassing students over a period of many years.

The school says in a statement Tuesday that it conducted an investigation in the allegations and concluded it needed to terminate Sicotte's contract.

But it did not provide specifics of the allegations or how many students came forward.

An agency that represents Sicotte says, for the moment, he will not be providing a statement.

Sicotte worked in television, theatre and in film and was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2014.