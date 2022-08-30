Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?
For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," are poised for big box office.
But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it can. After two springtime editions, the Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date. The Golden Globes, after near-cancellation, are plotting a comeback. Some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. At the Toronto Film Festival in September, Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," has booked the same theatre "Knives Out" premiered to a packed house almost exactly three years ago.
"Seems like yesterday," Johnson says, laughing. "OK, a few things have happened."
After an all-but-wiped-out 2020 autumn and a 2021 season hobbled by the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants, this fall could, maybe, just maybe be something more like the normal annual cultural revival that happens every fall, when most of the year's best movies arrive.
"We're all, I think, just trying to will it into existence as at least some version of what we knew before," says Johnson. "As with everything, you kind of just have to dive into the pool and see what the water's like. I'm really hoping that at least the illusion of normalcy holds. I guess that's all normalcy is."
But "Glass Onion," with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc in a new mystery, is also a reminder of how much has changed. After "Knives Out" was a box-office hit for Lionsgate, grossing US$311 million worldwide for Lionsgate, Netflix shelled out $450 million to snap up the rights to two sequels. And while exhibitors and the streaming company discussed a larger theatrical release for "Glass Onion" -- a surefire hit if it did -- a more modest rollout in theatres is expected before the films lands Dec. 23 on Netflix.
The balance between theatrical and streaming remains unsettled. But after a summer box-office revival and an evolving outlook for streaming by Wall Street, theatrical moviegoing -- with its billions in annual ticket sales and cultural footprint -- is looking pretty good. For the first time in years, moviegoing has a strong wind at its back. Or at least it did until an especially slow August sapped momentum due largely to a dearth of new wide releases.
"If you look at how many movies we had compared to what business we did, we were operating at 2019 levels," says John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners. "We had 70% of the supply of wide-release movies in the first seven months and we did 71% of the business we did in the same period in 2019. Moviegoers are back in pre-pandemic numbers, it's just we still need more movies."
That will be less of an issue as the fall season ramps up. "Wakanda Forever" (Nov. 11) and "The Way of the Water" (Dec. 16) may each vie with the summer smash "Top Gun: Maverick" ($1.36 billion worldwide and still counting) for the year's top film. Less clear, though, is if the fall's robust slate of adult-driven films and Oscar contenders can once again drive moviegoing. Last year's best-picture winner, "CODA," from Apple TV+, ran the awards gauntlet without a cent of box office.
Among the most anticipated films hitting the fall festival circuit and theatres are Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans" (Nov. 23); "Blonde" (Sept. 23), starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Todd Fields' "TAR" (Oct. 7), with Cate Blanchett; Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light" (Dec. 9); "The Son" (Nov. 11), Florian Zeller's follow-up to "The Father"; Chinonye Chukwu's Emmett Till saga "Till" (Oct. 14); Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Oct. 21); James Gray's "Armageddon Time" (Oct. 28); and the Cannes Palme d'Or winner "The Triangle of Sadness" (Oct. 7).
Superhero films ("Black Adam," Oct. 21, starring Dwayne Johnson), kids movies ("Lyle Lyle Crocodile," Oct. 7), horror flicks ("Halloween Ends," Oct. 14) rom-coms ("Ticket to Paradise," Oct. 21, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney) and more high-flying adventures ("Devotion," Nov. 23) will also mix in, as will prominent titles from streamers. Those include Amazon's "My Policeman" (Oct. 21), with Harry Styles; and Netflix releases "Bardo" (in theatres Nov. 4), by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu; "White Noise" (in theatres Nov. 25) by Noah Baumbach; and Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" (streaming Dec. 9).
But if much of the fall movie season is about restoring what was lost the last few years, for some upcoming movies, change is the point. "Woman King" (Sept. 16), directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood and starring Viola Davis, is muscular fact-based epic about a West African army of female warriors. To Prince-Blythewood, the filmmaker of "Love & Basketball" and "The Old Guard," "Woman King" represents "the chance to reframe what it means to be female and feminine."
"I don't think we have ever seen a movie like this before. So much of our history has been hidden or ignored or erased," says Blythewood. "'Braveheart,' 'Gladiator,' 'Last of the Mohicans.' I love those movies. Now, here was our chance to tell our story in this genre."
"Bros" (Sept. 30), too, is something different. The film, starring and co-written by "Billy on the Street" comedian Billy Eichner, is the first gay rom-com by a major studio (Universal). All of its principal cast members are LGBTQ. Comedies have struggled in theatres in recent years but "Bros," produced by Judd Apatow, hopes a new perspective will enliven a familiar genre.
"It's a historic movie in many ways," says Eichner. "That's not something we thought about when we were first developing it. Nobody sits down and says, 'Let's write a historic movie.' We said, 'Let's make a hilarious movie.' It will make people laugh but it's unlike anything the vast majority of people have seen."
"Bros" and "Woman King" are productions meant to challenge the status quo of Hollywood. That's also part of the nature of "She Said" (Nov. 18), a dramatization of New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's investigation into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" (Dec. 2) likewise chronicles a real-life female uprising. It's based on events from 2009, when Bolivian Mennonite women gathered together after having been drugged and raped by the men in their colony.
Olivia Wilde's buzzed-about "Don't Worry Darling," starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple living in a 1950s-style suburban nightmare-slash-male fantasy, approaches some similar themes through a science-fiction lens.
"I want to make something that is just really entertaining and fun and interesting, but actually is my way of provoking conversations about real issues like body autonomy," says Wilde. "I didn't know it would be as timely as it is right now. Never in my wildest nightmares did I believe Roe would have been overturned right before the release of this film."
Other movie production timelines seem to exist almost apart from our earthly reality. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of the Water" will debut 13 years after 2009's "Avatar" (still the highest grossing film ever), a follow-up originally scheduled for release in 2014. Since then, so many dates have come and gone that the sequels -- four films are now slated to launch in the next five years -- have sometimes seemed like blockbuster Godots that might forever wait in the wings.
Speaking from the New Zealand where "The Way of the Water" was being mixed and scored, producer Jon Landau promised the wait is, in fact, nearly over.
"This is finally happening," said Landau. "Those delays, as you would call them, were really about us creating a foundation for a saga of movies. It wasn't about going: 'Let's get one script right.' It was about: 'Let's get four scripts right."'
Measuring the change in the movie industry is even harder when it comes to the span in between "Avatar" installments. When the first "Avatar" was in theatres, 3D was being billed (again) as the future. Barack Obama was in the first year of his first term. Netflix was renting DVDs by mail.
"A lot has changed but a lot hasn't," says Landau. "One of the things that has not changed is: Why do people turn to entertainment today? Just like they did when the first 'Avatar' was released, they do it to escape, to escape the world in which we live."
------
AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Canada
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
Journalist organizations call for help amid rise in digital harassment
As online and in-person abuse towards female journalists and politicians appears to be on the rise, coalitions of journalists are calling for lawmakers and police to take a better approach to harassment.
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
World
-
Iraqis heed cleric's plea to leave streets after clashes
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital began to withdraw from the streets Tuesday, restoring a measure of calm after a serious escalation of the nation's political crisis.
-
U.S. Secret Service assistant director leaves agency after aide's explosive Jan. 6 testimony about him
U.S. Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-U.S. President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn't take him to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Escaped bull leaps into panicked crowd during rodeo at Florida State Fair
The audience at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair in Tampa was thrown into a panic when one of the bulls broke loose and jumped into the crowd.
-
U.S. to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
The U.S. Justice Department is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.
-
UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow
Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the UN humanitarian chief on Monday urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide US$770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Over half of Conservative members have voted for new leader one week before deadline
More than half of Conservative party members have returned their leadership ballots with one week left before the deadline on Sept. 6.
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Health
-
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't, according to a large study.
-
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
-
More paid sick leave means less death overall, according to U.S. study
According to a new U.S. study, failing to offer enough paid sick leave might be fatal for some, with higher paid sick leave associated with less mortality long before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Sci-Tech
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
-
Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal
Scientists in Spain have unlocked the genetic code of the immortal jellyfish - a creature capable of repeatedly reverting into a juvenile state - in hopes of unearthing the secret to their unique longevity, and find new clues to human aging.
-
'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister
Despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed on Monday morning, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it was 'still a good day for Canada.'
Entertainment
-
Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?
For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' are poised for big box office.
-
J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion
J.K. Rowling says she was invited to participate in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special earlier this year but declined.
-
Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence
Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne is moving from California back to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as part of his decision.
Business
-
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.
-
BMO Financial Group reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.
-
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man. Now he's also the world's third richest person, overtaking LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and becoming the first Asian person to take that spot, according to Bloomberg and its Billionaires Index.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
-
French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid 100,000 euros (CAD$130,000) to an organized group including his brother that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said on Tuesday.
Autos
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
-
Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.