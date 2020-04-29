Harrison Ford is speaking out about a runway incident at a California airport last week.

The actor and longtime aviation enthusiast was piloting a plane at the Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles on April 24, when he crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," a representative for the actor told CNN in a statement on Wednesday. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

A spokesperson for the FAA told CNN the two aircraft were approximately 3600 feet apart at the time.

"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," the FAA spokesperson said in an email statement.

This is not the first time that Ford has made headlines when it comes to his piloting. In 2015, he was hospitalized after an aircraft he was flying had to make a forced landing on a golf course. At the time, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board said that the plane's engine had failed.

In 1999, Ford has to make a emergency landing in a California riverbed while flying in a helicopter.