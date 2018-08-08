

CTVNews.ca Staff





The last documentary made by the late Toronto-based filmmaker Rob Stewart, “Sharkwater Extinction,” will premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

CTV’s Your Morning has an exclusive look at the documentary’s trailer.

"Sharkwater: Extinction” is a follow up to Stewart’s 2006 documentary "Sharkwater." It aims to expose the international shark fin industry “and the political corruption behind it,” according to the film’s website.

Stewart, 37, died in 2017 while filming “Sharkwater: Extinction” in Florida. He was scuba diving off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., when he apparently ran into breathing troubles and slipped away. His body was found three days later.