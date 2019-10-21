

CTVNews.ca staff, with files from etalk anchor Danielle Graham





In an exclusive interview with etalk, Elton John says he is the happiest he has ever been and is having the best year of his life as he performs around the world for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" swan-song tour.

"Where I am now is the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m 72 years of age, I had the best year of my life professionally this year with the tour, the film, the book, and ‘The Lion King’ coming out. It’s been an amazing year and I’m so grateful," he said in the exclusive interview with etalk anchor Danielle Graham.

The rock legend is in Toronto this week for two performances at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s also promoting his autobiography, “Me,” which was just released last week.

The book chronicles his life from the shy Reginald Dwight, to the highs and lows of superstardom, to finding love with Toronto-native David Furnish and becoming a father. It comes on the heels of the biopic film “Rocketman,” which came out earlier this year.

He does not shy away from the darker chapters in his life when he tells his life story. He regrets the drugs and the behavior of the past, he said, but it got him to where he is today.

"You get success and you lose touch with reality, which is what this book is all about and the film is about. And then you have to kind of go back and start all over again," said Elton John, calling fame a "surreal world."

"When I was in rehab, and when I did my aftercare, when I came out, I had a lot of work to do. I had to work as hard at getting well and getting real as I did at getting famous and unreal."

Elton John has performed 127 shows so far on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which kicked off in September 2018. He’s expected to perform more than 300 shows by the time it wraps up in 2021.

He said he wanted to raise the bar for his “last hurrah” for touring: This meant better visuals, singing better, and playing better.

"There’s no point in going out if you’re just going through the motions,” he said, adding that audiences have been “spectacular."

"I’m enjoying it more every night, and we’re playing and singing better than we’ve ever done. And I’m very proud of that."

Because this is his last tour, he wants to leave people with “the best Elton John you’re ever going to see or you’ve seen. That’s what I’m aiming for."

"If it’s taken me 72 years to get to this place, so be it,” he said. “It’s been a most fantastic journey possible."