Excitement builds for Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' at CinemaCon
Universal started out its CinemaCon presentation with the big one: New footage from Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."
"I know of no more dramatic tale, with higher stakes, twists and turns, paradoxes," Nolan told a room full of theatre owners Wednesday in Las Vegas. "In learning about that story, I wanted to be in that room and see what that must have been like."
"Oppenheimer," due in cinemas on July 21, is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant, charismatic physicist who, along with his peers at Los Alamos, developed the atomic bomb and changed the world. Cillian Murphy, a frequent Nolan collaborator going back to "Batman Begins," plays the title role in a starry cast that includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and many more.
"Like it or not, he is the most important person who ever lived. He made the world we live in for better or worse. His story has to be seen to be believed," Nolan said. "His story is both dream and nightmare."
Nolan shot the movie on large format IMAX in both color and black and white, but "not too much black and white, don't worry," he said.
"Oppenheimer" marks the first time Nolan has partnered with Universal, after he parted ways with his longtime studio Warner Bros. amid the shop's divisive pivot to streaming for its 2022 releases.
The filmmaker has always been a passionate defender and advocate for movie theatres, and "Oppenheimer" will be no different, with 70mm IMAX, 35mm, Dolby Vision and other premium large-format screen versions available around the world.
Nolan also said he could neither confirm nor deny that a full-length trailer will play in front of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which opens May 5.
The Universal team, including filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley, assembled in Las Vegas for the annual conference just days after news broke that Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal and one of the media industry's renowned executives, was leaving the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct.
Shell oversaw a vast portfolio of assets including the motion picture company. Previously he was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. As of Wednesday, parent company Comcast had not yet named a successor.
The film studio team has been basking in the recent box office success of Illumination's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has already made over US$900 million at the global box office. It will be the first movie to pass US$1 billion in 2023, a landmark it will hit this coming week, Langley said.
"Mario" also came on the heels of hits like "Cocaine Bear" and "M3GAN," which Universal's domestic distribution chief Jim Orr noted also dominated cultural conversation from memes to late night fodder.
"We bet on audiences," Orr said. "We believe the best days are in front of us not behind us."
In their 2023 slate, Orr said, "The comedy is crazier, the horror more terrifying, the drama more powerful. And `Fast X' is faster and more furious than anything you've seen before. "
Will Ferrell walked out on stage carrying a dog named Sophie to talk about his very R-rated comedy "Strays" (June 9), in which he and Jamie Foxx play foul mouth pups. Sophie, Ferrell said, plays his character Reggie in the film.
"She's not that cute, you don't have to keep cutting to her," Ferrell said. "Hey camera operator, let's try to keep it even. One shot of her, one shot of me."
"I have three Emmys and a Mark Twain Prize and you regularly (expletive) on the sidewalk," he added.
Ferrell later apologized to Sophie. The bit had the crowd in stitches.
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick also brought energy to the room to talk about "Trolls Band Together," which is coming on Nov. 17.
"Hey A-Ken. Ak-Attack," Timberlake said. "I'm high."
A moment later he clarified he wasn't. Kendrick said in this film their characters have moved out of "the friend zone."
"Get ready to rock and trooooollll," Kendrick shouted, quipping to her straight-man counterpart that "joy is a choice."
DreamWorks Animation teased "Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken," due on June 30, about a part Kraken trying to survive high school who is voiced by Lana Condor.
"We feel it has the potential to become the girl power movie of the summer," said Margie Cohn, the president of DreamWorks Animation.
Jason Blum and David Gordon Green, who partnered on the "Halloween" revivals, also showed a first look at the new, modern day "Exorcist" movie, "The Exorcist Believer," in which two children become possessed. It's the first in a planned trilogy, that brings back Ellen Burstyn and opens in theatres on Oct. 13.
Universal closed with some big ones too. First up was "Fast X," with Jordan Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese and Sung Kang there to, briefly, recap the first nine films before calling Vin Diesel to the stage and exiting stage left.
"I like this room better than the Oscars," Diesel said to cheers. "And you know I really mean that."
Then stunt performers from Eighty Seven North provided the opening act for Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling to tease "Fall Guy" before they closed with a first look at "Wicked," which Langley promised will "dazzle your screens."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Two Canadian evacuation flights left Sudan today carrying 118 evacuees to Djibouti but federal officials could not yet say how many of those are Canadian citizens.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canada
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Israeli flag burned outside school; Montreal police hate crimes unit investigating
The Montreal police hate crimes unit is investigating after Israeli flags were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Two Canadian evacuation flights left Sudan today carrying 118 evacuees to Djibouti but federal officials could not yet say how many of those are Canadian citizens.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for Western Canada
Backcountry users across Western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.
World
-
Tense face-off: Philippines confronts China over sea claims
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway.
-
Dutch celebrate King's Day as confidence in monarchy diminishes
Millions of Dutch revellers took to the streets on Thursday to celebrate King's Day festivities, dressing in orange and enjoying open-air markets - even as trust in the man at the centre of the nationwide party sinks to a low ebb.
-
102-year-old convicted Nazi camp guard dies awaiting appeal
A 102-year-old man who was convicted last year on more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War has died, German news agency dpa reported Wednesday.
-
Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce
Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite a fragile three-day truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Asylum-seeking ex-member of Wagner Group sentenced in Norway
A court in Norway sentenced a former contractor of the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company known for brutal tactics, to 14 days in jail for disorderly conduct and for carrying an air gun in a public place.
-
3 teens arrested in death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed when a large rock was thrown at her car
Three teens were arrested in the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was killed when a large rock thrown at her car went through the windshield, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
Politics
-
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
-
Foreign-interference office coming 'soon' but not yet ready to launch: Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberals are not ready to launch the foreign-interference office they promised in last month's federal budget, amid ongoing scrutiny of allegations that Beijing interfered in recent federal elections.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is announcing funding for women's rights abroad, in an apparent bid to showcase the Liberals' position on reproductive rights against that of conservatives, both in Canada and the United States.
Health
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole
Expanding upon the historic first images of black holes, scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first picture showing the violent events unfolding around one of these ravenous cosmic behemoths, including the launching point of a colossal jet of high-energy particles shooting outward into space.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage
Spotify Technology said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.
-
Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination Wednesday on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included several new details that were missing from the accounts she gave authorities at the beginning of the investigation.
Business
-
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
-
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B
French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.
-
Gap to lay off about 1,800 employees in second round of job cuts
Gap Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 1,800 jobs in a second round of layoffs, joining a set of big U.S. companies that are downsizing in earnest as high inflation eats into consumer wallets.
Lifestyle
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Sports
-
Nearly half fail new FIFA test to get player agent license
Nearly half the candidates failed a new FIFA exam to work as a player agent in soccer, the governing body said Thursday.
-
Former Pirates great Dick Groat, a 2-sport star, dies at 92
Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92.
-
After 13 years in the minors, Pirates' Maggi makes MLB debut
After 13 years in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi was greeted with a standing ovation when he made his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
-
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.