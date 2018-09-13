

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- It's the season for Beatles in New York City.

Within a week of Paul McCartney playing a surprise show at Grand Central Station, Ringo Starr followed a more old-fashioned path Thursday night. The 78-year-old drummer and singer headlined a two-hour show at Radio City Music Hall, with thousands spending much of the performance standing and singing along.

Starr was joined by his "All Starr Band" of rock stars of a certain age, including Colin Hay of Men At Work and Gregg Rolie of Santana. The concert combined such Starr and Beatles favourites as "Photograph" and "Yellow Submarine" with hits by his sidemen, including "Land Down Under" and "Black Magic Woman."

At the end, the audience and fellow musicians joined Starr for his signature "With a Little Help from My Friends."