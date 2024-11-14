Entertainment

    Eva Longoria opens up about choosing to live abroad

    Eva Longoria in New York City in October 2024. (XNY/STAR MAX/IPx/AP/File via CNN Newsource) Eva Longoria in New York City in October 2024. (XNY/STAR MAX/IPx/AP/File via CNN Newsource)
    Eva Longoria has chosen to live her life outside of the US.

    The Desperate Housewives star told Marie Claire in an interview published Wednesday that she and her husband José Bastón, along with their six-year-old son Santiago, no longer call Los Angeles home base. For years, her family has primarily lived outside of Hollywood and now split their time between Spain and Mexico, according to the publication.

    Longoria said she has increasingly felt like the US is “a scary place” and that she feels it will continue to be following the results of the presidential election.

    She acknowledged that she is “privileged” to be able to provide an escape abroad for herself and her family.

    “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky,” she added. “They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

    The actor spent her summer campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket in an effort to recruit Latino voters.

    “I would like to think our fight continues,” she said of her work with the Democratic party.

    Even before the pandemic, Longoria, who was born and raised in Texas, said she felt the country “was changing” for several reasons, but it really just boiled down to the fact that she wanted to begin anew.

    “It just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

    Most recently, Longoria starred in and executive produced the series Land of Women, and appeared in six episodes of Only Murders in the Building.

