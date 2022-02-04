Here is news sure to inspire elation among some: "Euphoria" is coming back for a third season.

HBO -- which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia -- announced the renewal of its Zendaya-led hit on Friday.

The show's sophomore season is currently airing, with its finale set to air on Feb. 27.

In a statement, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, praised the cast and crew for taking "Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart."

"We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," Orsi said.

The season 2 premiere of "Euphoria" was, according to HBO, "the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms."