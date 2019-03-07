

The Canadian Press





The story of Eugenie Bouchard's Twitter date with a fan who won a Super Bowl bet with the Canadian tennis star could be making its way to the big screen.

A report on the "Deadline" website posted Friday said the Fox 2000 studio had picked up a pitch to base a romantic comedy on the unlikely date between Bouchard and random fan John Goehrke.

Bouchard posted a link to the report on her Twitter feed, and her mother Julie Leclair confirmed the details of the report were accurate in an email to The Canadian Press.

The story will be based on a date that was set up after Bouchard claimed on Twitter that the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. Goehrke, a Patriots fan, responded by asking if she would agree to go on a date if the Patriots won, and Bouchard agreed.

Remarkably, the 25-year-old native of Westmount, Que., kept her word when the Patriots stormed back from a 25-point deficit to win 34-28 in overtime.

Bouchard and Goehrke met for a Brooklyn Nets basketball game. The two continued to meet during the year, even attending the next Super Bowl together, when the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.