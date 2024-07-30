Entertainment

    • Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46

    Erica Ash pictured at the 48th Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Erica Ash pictured at the 48th Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
    Share
    LOS ANGELES -

    Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series "Mad TV" and "Real Husbands of Hollywood," has died. She was 46.

    Ash died Sunday in Los Angeles because of cancer, according to her publicist and a statement by her mother, Diann. "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humour, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts," the statement said.

    Ash impersonated Michelle Obama and Condoleezza Rice on "Mad TV," a Fox sketch series, and was a key performer on the Rosie O'Donnell-created series "The Big Gay Sketch Show." Her other credits included "Scary Movie V," "Uncle Drew" and the LeBron James-produced basketball dramedy "Survivor's Remorse."

    On the BET series "Real Husbands of Hollywood," Ash played the ex-wife of Kevin Hart's character. Ash told the Los Angeles Times in 2017 that for awhile, the only roles she was offered were similar to that character, but she wanted to have a more varied career.

    "I want to make choices based on what I want to read about myself when I'm older. For me, it's just about growing and moving forward," she told the Times.

    She appeared in the Broadway production "Baby It's You" and a touring production of "The Lion King."

    Ash attended Emory University to study medicine but took a break and went to Japan, where she performed and modeled and her career flourished.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News