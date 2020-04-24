NASHVILLE -- Country star Eric Church doesn't know when concerts might resume in the U-S after the spread of the coronavirus, but he wants people to feel safe when they return to hear live music.

The singer known for his often-worn sunglasses sent a message to fans over the weekend in a new video and tease of a new song that offers his belief in the American resolve to overcome the pandemic.

With echoes of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas in his mind, Church recorded the song "Through My Ray Bans," co-written with Luke Laird and Barry Dean, in February about seeing people standing shoulder to shoulder, "like an army of Friday night soldiers."

Church tells The Associated Press that "It could be sports. It could be music. It could be church. It's that fellowship that we have that makes life worth living."

The virus reminded him of the fear that many people, even himself, felt after the Route 91 Harvest music festival, where Church had played the night before the shooting.

Church says the the thing that shook him about Vegas was that it was his safe place and he never in a million years thought that could be a danger area.

Now as tours and festivals are cancelled or rescheduled or postponed indefinitely, Church wants to remind fans that concerts and gatherings will resume eventually, but urged people in his new video not to give into fear and panic.

Church thinks major festivals and touring could be delayed as far out as next year.

He says he's going on the promise of a vaccine -- that there could be a therapeutic game changer.