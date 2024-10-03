Eminem is going to be a grandpa

Eminem is taking on a new role in his life: grandfather.

The rapper announced that his daughter Hailie Jade, 28, is expecting her first child via a new music video on Thursday for his song “Temporary,” featuring Skylar Grey.

At one point in the video, Jade – a musical artist and podcaster – is seen giving her father a blue shirt that reads “Grandpa” on the back.

Eminem, stunned, then holds a photo of a sonogram while Jade smiles and laughs at her dad’s reaction to the news.

The music video showcases a montage of childhood home videos of Jade and Eminem spliced with footage from her recent wedding to husband Evan McClintock.

Enimen dedicates the song to Jade, at one point rapping lyrics that have to do with the circle of life: “So Hailie Jade, I wrote this song to help you cope with life when I’m gone.”

Shortly after the video was released, Jade posted a series of photos of herself and McClintock on her Instagram page looking at the sonogram, writing in the caption that their baby is due next year.

Jade and McClintock have been together since 2016. They announced their engagement in February 2023 and have been married since May.

“Waking up a wife this week,” Jade wrote on her Instagram page at the time. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.”

This is the first child for Jade and McClintock.