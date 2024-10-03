Entertainment

    • Eminem is going to be a grandpa

    Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Christopher Polk / Billboard / Getty Images) Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Christopher Polk / Billboard / Getty Images)
    Share

    Eminem is taking on a new role in his life: grandfather.

    The rapper announced that his daughter Hailie Jade, 28, is expecting her first child via a new music video on Thursday for his song “Temporary,” featuring Skylar Grey.

    At one point in the video, Jade – a musical artist and podcaster – is seen giving her father a blue shirt that reads “Grandpa” on the back.

    Eminem, stunned, then holds a photo of a sonogram while Jade smiles and laughs at her dad’s reaction to the news.

    The music video showcases a montage of childhood home videos of Jade and Eminem spliced with footage from her recent wedding to husband Evan McClintock.

    Enimen dedicates the song to Jade, at one point rapping lyrics that have to do with the circle of life: “So Hailie Jade, I wrote this song to help you cope with life when I’m gone.”

    Shortly after the video was released, Jade posted a series of photos of herself and McClintock on her Instagram page looking at the sonogram, writing in the caption that their baby is due next year.

    Jade and McClintock have been together since 2016. They announced their engagement in February 2023 and have been married since May.

    “Waking up a wife this week,” Jade wrote on her Instagram page at the time. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.”

    This is the first child for Jade and McClintock.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News